Following Kostyuk, another coach has left Dynamo

Changes to the coaching staff continue at Kyiv's "Dynamo." In addition to Igor Kostyuk, the club has parted ways with another member of the coaching staff.

It is reported that Oleg Venglinsky also left the team along with Igor Kostyuk.

Venglinsky is a product of Dynamo’s youth system. He played 10 matches and scored one goal for the Ukrainian national soccer team.

Venglinsky joined Kostyuk’s coaching staff in December 2025.

This was reported with reference to journalist Volodymyr Zverov.

Ihor Kostyuk briefly commented on his dismissal from his coaching position at Dynamo.

Dynamo fired its head coach following a loss to Polissya.

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