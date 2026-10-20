Australian tennis player and former world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty has been nominated for the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2027. The organization’s official account announced the list of nominees on Monday, Interia Sport reports.

Barty’s achievements

The Australian tennis player won singles titles at Grand Slam tournaments three times. In 2019, she won Roland Garros, in 2021 Wimbledon, and in 2022 she became the Australian Open champion. This title ended a 44-year wait for a victory by a representative of the tournament’s host country.

Barty spent a total of 121 weeks at the top of the WTA rankings, including 114 consecutive weeks. On April 4, 2022, she was replaced in first place by Iga Swiatek. In March of that year, Barty unexpectedly announced her retirement and asked for her name to be removed from the WTA rankings. The Polish tennis player took the top spot after defeating Viktorija Golubic in the second round of the tournament in Miami.

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Other nominees

Along with Barty, Juan Martin del Potro and Svetlana Kuznetsova were nominated for the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2027. In the wheelchair tennis category, Japanese tennis player Shingo Kunieda, a 28-time Grand Slam singles champion, was nominated.

Barty ended her professional tennis career at the age of 25 while ranked world No. 1. In interviews, she explained this by physical and mental fatigue after years of intense competition, as well as a desire to spend more time at home in Australia, pursue other goals outside sport, and start a family.

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