The Atlanta Dream defeated the Golden State Valkyries 79:65 in the second game of the WNBA Finals series and levelled the best-of-seven matchup at 1:1. Angel Reese was the game’s leading scorer with 30 points and 16 rebounds.

Reese’s contribution to the win

Reese, the reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, also recorded two blocks and one steal. After the game, she said the team had put its loss in the first game of the series behind it and returned to its style of play.

“I’m just doing whatever it takes to win. It’s hard to play in this atmosphere. Respect to the fans and to my team — we came in and fought. The first game was tough for us, but we turned the page and got back to who we are,” Reese said.

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Other results and schedule

According to The Guardian, Allisha Gray added 18 points for the Dream, while Jordin Canada scored 13. Gabby Williams and Tiffany Hayes scored 14 points each for the Valkyries. In the second half, Atlanta’s basketball players outplayed their opponents.

Both teams are seeking their first WNBA title. The Dream have played in the league finals three times, most recently in 2013, but have yet to win a championship. The Valkyries are competing for the title in only their second season after reaching the playoffs in their debut year. Game 3 of the series will take place in Atlanta on Wednesday, with Game 4 scheduled for Friday.

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