In Munich, Germany, Bayern defeated RB Leipzig 6-1 in a Bundesliga match. Colombian winger Luis Díaz scored a hat-trick and provided an assist for Aleksandar Pavlović, The Guardian reports.

Díaz hat-trick

Díaz opened the scoring in the 12th minute after a pass from Joshua Kimmich, breaking through the centre of the visitors' defence. Before half-time, he assisted Pavlović. Michael Olise scored another goal following a move involving Harry Kane.

In the second half, Díaz scored twice: first, he moved into the centre and struck into the far corner, before later finishing an attack from a central area. These were the Colombian's first Bundesliga goals since August.

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Match against Arsenal

Bayern's next opponent will be London's Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday. Olise will not play in the match due to a suspension following his sending-off in the previous European match against Viking.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl noted that the team remembers its 1-3 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates 11 months ago and wants to use those memories as additional energy. After six Bundesliga rounds, Bayern lead the table with 14 points and a goal difference of +17, ahead of Borussia Dortmund on tiebreakers.

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