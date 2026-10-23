In Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland, skater Vladimir Semirunnij became the national champion in the 5,000 metres. He covered the distance in 6 minutes 9.98 seconds and set a track record, Interia Sport reports.

More than a 20-second advantage

Mateusz Śliwka took second place with a result of 6 minutes 31.34 seconds. He was more than 20 seconds behind the winner. Szymon Palka finished third, recording a time of 6 minutes 34.51 seconds.

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Several months ago, 23-year-old Semirunnij won a silver medal at the Olympic Games in Milan in the 10,000 metres. After his victory at the national championships, he said that he had been thinking not only about the track record, but also about the Polish record set in Inzell. According to him, with fresher legs, such a result could have been achievable that very day.

Upcoming starts

At the Polish Championships, Semirunnij is also set to compete in the 1,000, 1,500 and 10,000 metres, as well as in the team race. The Speed Skating World Cup begins in three weeks in the Chinese capital. The European Championships are scheduled for the first half of January in Heerenveen, while the World Championships are to take place at the end of February in Beijing.

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