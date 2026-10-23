In the German city of Kassel, MT Melsungen defeated Polish club Orlen Wisła Płock 28:26 in the fifth round of the handball Champions League group stage. Following the defeat, the team from Płock will decide its fate in the tournament in the final match against Nantes.

As Interia Sport reports, before the match Wisła and Nantes had six points each, while Melsungen had four. A draw in Kassel would have given the Płock team seven points. The day before, Nantes unexpectedly lost to Vardar Skopje, 27:33.

Melsungen took the lead in the first half

Wisła started the game actively and took a 3:1 lead but failed to extend its advantage. In the 19th minute, Daniel Dujshebaev put the home side ahead, 8:7. By halftime, Melsungen retained a narrow lead of 15:14.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In the second half, the hosts had the initiative, although Wisła remained close on the scoreboard. In the 56th minute, David Mandić scored to make it 27:24. Shortly afterward, goalkeeper Nebojša Simić saved a shot by Michał Daszek, while a goal by Reynir Stefánsson late in the match sealed Melsungen's victory.

Level standings before the final round

Eric Balenciaga and Aaron Mensing were Melsungen's top scorers with six goals each. For Wisła, Frederik Bjerre and Sergey Kosorotov scored four goals apiece.

After the match, Melsungen, Wisła Płock and Nantes have six points each. In the final round, Wisła will host Nantes, while Melsungen will play Vardar in Skopje. A victory over Nantes will guarantee the Płock club a place in the next phase.

Read us on