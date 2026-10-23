Argentine footballer Lionel Messi is set to receive the Princess of Asturias Award in the Sports category on October 23. The ceremony will take place at the Campoamor Theatre in Oviedo, Spain, with the participation of the Spanish monarchs. According to Interia Sport, the footballer arrived in the city on Thursday with his wife.

Meeting with fans

On October 22, numerous fans, including Argentines, were waiting for Messi near a hotel in Oviedo. The footballer signed autographs and took photos with people. In the evening, he also met with young people and spoke about values associated with sport.

Messi flew to Oviedo not for a football match, but to take part in the award ceremony. He previously played for Barcelona and also became a world champion with the Argentina national team in Qatar.

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Recognition for sport and social initiatives

The jury recognized not only Messi's football achievements, but also his activities aimed at improving access to education and medical care for children in difficult life circumstances. He supports initiatives for the youngest patients.

In an interview with EFE, Messi said that his father Jorge would be very happy about this award. According to the footballer, the distinction concerns not only his successes on the field, but also other areas of his activities. Other laureates this year include historian and journalist Timothy Garton Ash, writer Julian Barnes, astronaut Christina Koch, and singer and poet Patti Smith.

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