In Chicago, United States, the Chicago Bears defeated the New England Patriots 30-24 in an NFL game. The hosts' quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 308 passing yards, completing 22 of 33 passes and recording two touchdowns.

As The Guardian reports, it was Williams' second game after returning from a hamstring injury. He became the first Bears quarterback to post more than 300 passing yards in two consecutive games since Mitch Trubisky's run of three such games in 2018.

Santos' decisive field goal

The Bears took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to a 43-yard field goal by Cairo Santos and a four-yard touchdown by D'Andre Swift. Before halftime, Williams found Luther Burden in the end zone with a 24-yard pass, but the Patriots responded with Drake Maye's 48-yard touchdown pass to Rhamondre Stevenson as time expired.

At the start of the second half, Colston Loveland caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Williams. New England cut the deficit with Maye's 30-yard touchdown pass to Elic Ayomanor, but with 1 minute 34 seconds remaining, Santos converted a 58-yard field goal. It was a personal best for him and tied the franchise record.

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Quarterback statistics

Maye finished the game with 321 passing yards, two touchdowns and 24 completions on 31 attempts. In the first half, he also threw an interception in the end zone. Stevenson gained 93 yards on five receptions and scored a touchdown, while Chicago's Burden had four receptions for 130 yards.

After Santos' field goal, the Patriots answered with a 47-yard kick by Andy Borregales, but the Bears recovered the onside kick and ran out the game. It was Chicago's fifth win against two losses, while New England has a 4-3 record.

The game was the Bears' first home game since the October 9 death of Mike Ditka, an NFL Hall of Fame member, former tight end and longtime team coach. A minute of silence was held before the game at Soldier Field.

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