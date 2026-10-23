Bruno Fernandes to remain Manchester United captain — BBC Sport

Bruno Fernandes will remain Manchester United captain and will not face disciplinary action after criticising head coach Michael Carrick’s tactics. BBC Sport reports this following the team’s 1-4 Champions League defeat to Como.

Criticism after the match against Como

After the game, the Portuguese midfielder criticised the tactical plan for the match and said that it was the coaching staff, rather than the players, who should identify problems and correct them. Externally, these remarks were seen as a challenge to Carrick’s authority.

At the same time, the club treated Fernandes’ dissatisfaction with understanding, given the nature of the defeat. The source notes that the result was regarded as one of United’s worst European setbacks. After the match, the player gave 10 interviews, despite being replaced by Joshua Zirkzee in the second half.

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It is currently unknown whether Fernandes will take to the pitch in Sunday’s Premier League match against Bournemouth at Old Trafford. Carrick is due to hold a pre-match press conference on Friday.

Wayne Rooney’s reaction

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney said he was shocked by the team’s performance against Como and was seriously concerned about the situation at the club. He criticised the players, calling them selfish and, in his view, unwilling to take responsibility for the results.

Rooney also linked the situation to the recent criticism of football director Jason Wilcox by defender Lisandro Martinez. In Rooney’s view, Carrick must defend his own position more decisively, as it is the coach who risks losing his job because of the team’s results. Carrick will manage Manchester United in Sunday’s match against Bournemouth.

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