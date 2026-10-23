In Spain, Polish Barcelona footballer Ewa Pajor took third place in the Los 100 de Marca ranking of the world’s best players for the 2025/26 season. Only her teammates Alexia Putellas and Patri Guijarro ranked above her in the vote by Spanish sports outlet Marca.

Assessment of Pajor’s play

As Interia Sport reports, Marca noted not only Pajor’s scoring ability, but also her off-the-ball play, ability to find open space, finishing in the penalty area and consistency in matches of different levels. The outlet also called the Polish player the first footballer to become the Champions League’s top scorer with two different clubs.

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Season results

Last season, Pajor won the Champions League, the Spanish championship, the Copa de la Reina and the Spanish Super Cup with Barcelona. In the current Champions League campaign, the forward has scored three goals, while in Liga F she has two goals and seven assists.

In the ranking, Pajor finished ahead of, among others, Melchie Dumornay of Olympique Lyon and Khadija Shaw of Manchester City. Former footballers, journalists and analysts from various countries take part in the Los 100 de Marca vote.

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