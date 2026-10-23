Kazakh tennis player Elena Rybakina defeated Poland’s Katarzyna Kawa in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 Ningbo Open tournament in China. The match ended 6:1, 3:6, 6:1. In the semifinals, Rybakina will play Diana Shnaider.

Kawa leveled the score in sets

Rybakina won the first set 6:1 in 22 minutes. At the start of the second set, Kawa again lost her serve but managed to turn the match around: she broke twice, took a 4:1 lead and won the set 6:3.

In the deciding set, Rybakina broke in the second game and took a 3:0 lead. Kawa did not get an opportunity to return to the contest, and the tournament’s top seed finished the set 6:1.

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Kawa’s career-high ranking

Before the quarterfinal, Kawa had spent six hours and one minute on the Ningbo courts and won four matches, including two in qualifying. Despite the defeat, the Polish player will become world No. 106 on Monday, which will be her career-high ranking, Interia Sport reports.

If Kawa decides to continue playing next week, she may compete in the qualifying draw of the WTA 250 tournament in Guangzhou, where Linda Fruhvirtova was expected to be her first-round opponent.

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