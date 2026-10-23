In Phoenix on December 5, Polish boxer Michał Cieślak will face the undefeated David Benavidez in a unification bout. Three cruiserweight championship belts — WBC, WBA and WBO — will be at stake. The official confirmation of the fight was reported by Interia Sport.

Fight for three belts

Cieślak holds the WBC title. On June 28, 2025, he defeated Jean Pascal early and won the organization’s interim title. A few weeks later, the WBC stripped Noel Mikaelian of the belt, after which the Pole was recognized as the full world champion.

Benavidez holds the WBA and WBO belts. Premier Boxing Champions announced that his fight with Cieślak will be a cruiserweight title unification bout.

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Opponents’ statistics

Benavidez has won all 32 of his professional bouts, finishing 26 of them early. He won the WBA and WBO belts in May, when he knocked out Gilberto Ramirez in the sixth round.

Cieślak has 30 professional fights and 28 victories to his name. He suffered his two losses in title bouts against Ilunga Makabu and Lawrence Okolie.

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