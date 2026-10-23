In Kenya, 33-year-old marathon runner Peres Jepchirchir has been provisionally suspended after an out-of-competition sample returned an adverse analytical finding for EPO. The Athletics Integrity Unit reported this on Friday.

Out-of-competition sample

The athlete's sample was collected in Kenya out of competition. This happened before her victory at the Sydney Marathon. After receiving this result, the AIU imposed a provisional suspension on Jepchirchir from competition.

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The decision was reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing the Athletics Integrity Unit. The CNA article was published with Reuters indicated as the source.

Sporting achievements

Jepchirchir is an Olympic marathon champion. She previously held the world record in the half marathon and won the World Marathon Majors four times. In September 2025, in Tokyo, she won the women's marathon at the World Athletics Championships.

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