PSG will play in the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup final

The 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup final will take place on December 16 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

The defending champion and Champions League winner, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), will face the top team from the Challenger Cup in the final.

The French club’s opponent will be determined following a series of matches. First, the Mexican club Deportivo Toluca, winner of the CONCACAF Champions League, will face the winner of the 2026 Copa Libertadores.

The winner of that matchup will face the South African club Mamelodi Sundowns—the African champion. The winner of that match will earn the right to play in the Intercontinental Cup final against “PSG.”

As a reminder, in 2025, Paris Saint-Germain already won the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. In the final, the French club defeated Brazil’s Flamengo.

As a reminder, soccer player Robert Lewandowski showed his support for Barcelona during their Champions League match against PSG. In his Instagram Stories, he posted a photo of a TV screen showing a shot from the 29th minute of the game with the score tied at 0–0 and wrote: “Vamos Barcelona.”

PSG defeated Barcelona 4–2 in Paris in the third round of the Champions League. Following this match, the Catalan club suffered its first official loss of the season.

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