In Poland, Klaudia Kazimierska was named the best Polish track and field athlete of 2026 at the Golden Spikes awards ceremony. Hurdler Jakub Szymański won the men’s category, Interia Sport reports.

Winners and medalists

Kazimierska finished ahead of Natalia Bukowiecka, who took second place in the women’s ranking. Pia Skrzyszowska came third. In the men’s standings, Mateusz Kołodziejski took second place, while Dawid Wegner was third.

In 2026, Kazimierska became European runner-up in the 1,500 metres in Birmingham and also won the Diamond League in this event. Szymański won a gold medal in the 60-metre hurdles at the World Indoor Championships held in Toruń.

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Other ceremony awards

The Hope of the Year award went to Anastazja Kuś, the world junior champion in the 400 metres with a time of 50.06 seconds. Mikołaj Justyński, who works with Jakub Szymański, was named Coach of the Year.

The winners in other categories were Elżbieta Glinka among masters athletes, Magdalena Andruszkiewicz among para-athletes, Ewelina Brzezińska in road running and Patrycja Bereznowska in ultrarunning. The World Indoor Championships in Toruń were named the best track and field event of the year, while the decision of the year was awarding Poland the right to host the 2028 European Athletics Championships in the Silesian Voivodeship.

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