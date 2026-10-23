Poland’s women’s U17 national team defeated Puerto Rico 6:2 in the third round of the World Cup group stage in Morocco. At the same time, Nigeria’s 3:1 victory over North Korea dropped the Polish team to third place in the group, Interia Sport reports.

Poland’s advantage before the break

The Polish side opened the scoring in the third minute thanks to Maja Leśkiewicz. Before the end of the first quarter-hour, Zofia Burżan doubled the team’s lead. Wiktoria Skrzypczak scored in the 34th minute and in the second minute of first-half stoppage time. Poland went into the break leading 4:0.

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Second place went to Nigeria

In the 51st minute, Aleja Olmo reduced Puerto Rico’s deficit. In the 72nd minute, Burżan converted a penalty. In stoppage time, Olmo scored for the second time, while Zofia Świtała set the final score.

Earlier, Poland beat Nigeria 2:1 at the start of the tournament and lost 1:6 to North Korea in the second round. After defeating the North Korean team, Nigeria finished second in the group. The Polish team will play Japan or Brazil in the next round, rather than Mexico.

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