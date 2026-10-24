Rutherford and Hossain join NPL clubs — Kathmandu Post

In Nepal, West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford has joined Sudurpaschim Royals, while Bangladesh all-rounder Shamim Hossain has joined Lumbini Lions ahead of the third season of the Nepal Premier League. Kathmandu Post reports.

Rutherford's experience

The 28-year-old Rutherford is a left-handed batter who also bowls medium pace. He has played 31 one-day matches and 61 T20 matches for the West Indies, scoring 873 and 1,123 runs respectively. His highest score in international T20 matches is 84 runs.

In 283 T20 matches at all levels, Rutherford has scored 5,090 runs, including 324 sixes. His strike rate is 142.05. The cricketer has played in franchise tournaments in the Caribbean, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the UAE and the United States.

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During the 2025 Indian Premier League season, he played 13 matches for Gujarat Titans and scored 291 runs. Rutherford has also represented Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Sudurpaschim Royals CEO Prakash Khadka said the player's experience and aggressive style of play should strengthen the team.

Hossain at Lumbini Lions

Shamim Hossain is an aggressive batter who also bowls off-spin. He was part of the Bangladesh team that won the U19 World Cup in 2020. Hossain made his international T20 debut in 2021 against Zimbabwe and his one-day debut in 2023 against Afghanistan.

In the 2024–25 Bangladesh Premier League season, Hossain scored 352 runs for Chittagong Kings and helped the team reach the final. His middle-order batting and off-spin are expected to give Lumbini Lions options in batting and bowling.

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