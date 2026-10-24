In Milwaukee, United States, the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 in the first game of the World Series. As The Guardian reports, in the ninth inning pitcher Trevor Megill struck out Jonny DeLuca with Rays runners on second and third base.

Overturned double play

Before that, Liam Hicks hit the ball to right field, and the Brewers defense initially turned a double play that umpires ruled had ended the game. After a video review, the decision was overturned: shortstop Cooper Pratt lifted his right foot off the base while receiving a high throw from second baseman Brice Turang.

Hicks was still out at first base, but the Rays had runners on second and third with the score at 3-2. Earlier, Jonathan Aranda and Chandler Simpson hit consecutive singles off Megill. After a double steal involving Jorge Mateo and Simpson and Junior Caminero being walked, the bases were loaded.

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Milwaukee leads from the first inning

The Brewers took the lead in the first inning. Jackson Chourio singled on the first pitch from starting pitcher Nick Martinez, and Christian Yelich drove him in with a triple. Later, William Contreras singled to left field, allowing Yelich to score the second run.

In the seventh inning, Chourio hit an RBI single, after which Pratt scored to make it 3-1. Milwaukee starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski allowed one run and four hits over five innings and earned the win. Early in the game, he threw the fastest pitch in World Series history — 103.5 miles per hour against Yandy Díaz.

Tampa Bay cut the deficit in the fourth inning. Aranda scored after a Caminero double and a Hicks groundout, but the team was unable to tie the score.

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