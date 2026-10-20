England coach Wiegman extends contract until 2029 — The Guardian

England women’s national team head coach Sarina Wiegman has extended her contract with the Football Association until the 2029 European Championship. The Dutch coach’s previous deal was due to expire after next summer’s World Cup, The Guardian reports.

Chance for a third consecutive title

The new deal gives Wiegman the opportunity to lead England to a third consecutive European Championship victory. She has led the team since September 2021. She also won Euro 2017 with the Netherlands national team and reached the finals of the last five major international tournaments, losing twice in World Cup finals.

“I am so happy that I can continue working with this team, and I cannot imagine a better job in football,” Wiegman said. According to her, she is inspired by working at the Football Association and with people who strive for the success of England’s national teams and the development of football.

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The nearest goal is the World Cup

England can qualify for the World Cup finals, which will take place in Brazil in June and July, if they defeat Ukraine in a two-legged play-off. Wiegman said that her main focus is now on the World Cup and helping the team realise its potential in the coming years.

This is Wiegman’s second contract extension as England coach. She will continue working with assistants Janneke Beijl, Arvid Smit and Darren Ward. Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham called Wiegman a coach with unrivalled results at major tournaments.

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