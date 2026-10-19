Elina Svitolina announced her breakup with Gaël Monfils after five years together

Ukraine’s top-ranked tennis player, Elina Svitolina, spoke emotionally about the reasons behind her breakup with French tennis player Gaël Monfils. The couple had been together for five years, and Svitolina described her decision as an “internal struggle.”

Ukraine’s top-ranked tennis player Elina Svitolina announced the end of her marriage to French tennis player Gaël Monfils. In a candid statement, she spoke about her personal struggles, the impact of the war, and the decision she reached after a long internal struggle.

Elina Svitolina admitted that she rarely spoke publicly about how the war against Ukraine had affected her emotional state. According to the tennis player, behind the facade of her life lay sleepless nights, doubts, and a sense of gradually losing herself. Now she has decided to share more details about her personal experiences.

“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to talk about. Everyone knows how much Ukraine means to me. But I’ve rarely spoken about what the war has done to me on the inside. You haven’t seen the sleepless nights, the doubts, and the feeling that I’m gradually losing myself,” Svitolina wrote.

According to the athlete, Monfils was aware of her struggles and supported her for a long time. Together, they tried to overcome these difficulties, but eventually, the Ukrainian realized that she needed to resolve some of her inner struggles on her own.

“Gaël saw all of this. He never let go of my hand. We fought this together for a long time, giving it our all. But some battles take place deep inside you, and no amount of love from another person can win them for you,” the tennis player noted.

The Ukrainian explained that over time she realized the need to find herself and came to the conclusion that she would not be able to do so within the confines of marriage. According to her, the decision was extremely difficult for her, but Monfils treated her position with respect.

Svitolina emphasized that despite the end of their marriage, she still has warm feelings for her husband and is grateful for the years they spent together.

“Gaël loved me in moments of greatest joy and during the darkest times, and I loved him with all my heart. Together, we built a wonderful life, and we were blessed with the most precious gift—our daughter Sky,” the athlete wrote.

Svitolina also emphasized that their daughter will remain the top priority for both parents.

“Skye will always come first. Our marriage is ending, but our family is not. We will always remain her parents and will be there for her at every stage of her life,” emphasized Ukraine’s top-ranked tennis player.

The tennis player also asked people not to look for someone to blame in this situation, explaining that this involves two people who deeply loved each other, but whose shared story is changing. She urged everyone to respect their privacy and give them time to heal.

As a reminder, Elina Svitolina will compete in the WTA Finals for the fourth time in her career.

Svitolina also recorded 50 wins in a season for the second time in her career.

It should be noted that Ukraine’s top-ranked player, Elina Svitolina, failed to advance to the semifinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing. In the quarterfinals, the Ukrainian tennis player lost to China’s Zheng Qinwen in two sets.

As a reminder, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina will improve her position in the WTA world rankings following the tournament in Beijing. This will be her best result in the last five years.

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