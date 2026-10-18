Munster beat Racing 92 33-25 in Champions Cup — BBC Sport

Ireland's Munster defeated France's Racing 92 33-25 in the opening match of their Champions Cup campaign at Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium in Cork, Ireland. As BBC Sport reports, the hosts scored five tries and held on to their lead in a tense finish.

Munster's five tries

Racing 92 opened the scoring through an Antoine Gibert penalty, but Munster responded with tries from Brian Gleeson and Shay McCarthy in the first half. After the break, captain Tadhg Beirne extended the hosts' lead, but the French side fought back.

Wilfrid Hulleu, Maxime Machenaud and Joey Manu each scored a try for Racing 92, cutting the deficit to three points late in the match. Fineen Wycherley also scored for Munster. In the 70th minute, Racing 92's Arthur Retiere received a yellow card, and two minutes before the final whistle Craig Casey scored Munster's fifth try, securing victory for the team.

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Tribute to Anthony Foley

The match took place 10 years and one day after the death of Munster legend Anthony Foley, the first club captain to lift the Heineken Cup. Before the game, the Shannon RFC choir performed the club song There is an Isle, which was played at Foley's funeral in Limerick.

Neither team fielded a player wearing the number eight shirt, and in the eighth minute those present honoured the former Ireland international with a minute of applause. Members of his family attended the match. Next week, Munster will play away against Leinster in the United Rugby Championship.

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