According to BBC Sport, Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez said he will recover within a few weeks after undergoing surgery following the Premier League match against Everton. The Argentine footballer sustained an injury in the second half of the game, which ended in a 2-0 victory for Chelsea.

Collision and hospitalisation

The 34-year-old Martinez collided with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. He received treatment on the pitch for eight minutes before the goalkeeper was carried off on a stretcher. The footballer was taken to hospital, and Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso said Martinez had suffered a concussion.

On social media, the goalkeeper thanked people for their messages of support and said the operation had been successful. He also stressed the importance of the team's victory and the clean sheet.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Replacement in goal

Martinez was replaced in the match against Everton by Mike Penders, for whom it was his Premier League debut. The 21-year-old goalkeeper is expected to play in at least Chelsea's next three matches: against Tottenham and Manchester United in the league, as well as in the English League Cup match against Liverpool.

Penders joined Chelsea from Belgian side Genk in 2024 for £17 million. Alonso praised the goalkeeper's character and bravery and said the team fully trusts him.

Read us on