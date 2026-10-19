Polish coach Maciej Kędziorek has temporarily taken charge of Dynamo Kyiv following the dismissal of Ihor Kostiuk. The decision was made after the capital club’s 1:3 defeat to Polissia Zhytomyr in the ninth round of the Ukrainian Premier League.

Coaching change after the match against Polissia

As Interia Sport reports, Dynamo president Ihor Surkis decided to dismiss Kostiuk from the position of head coach shortly after the match. Kędziorek, who worked as one of the assistants on the coaching staff, will serve as the team’s acting coach in the upcoming UPL matches, including the game against Kudrivka on October 23.

After nine league matches, Dynamo are in third place. The team have drawn once and lost twice, and their gap to leaders Shakhtar Donetsk stands at eight points. Kyiv are six points behind second-placed Polissia.

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Kędziorek’s experience

The 46-year-old Kędziorek joined Dynamo’s coaching staff in August 2025. Before working in Kyiv, he was an assistant at the Polish clubs Raków, Arka and Lech. As a head coach, the Pole worked at Radomiak: at the turn of 2023 and 2024, he managed the team in 17 Ekstraklasa matches.

Last season, Dynamo finished fourth in the Ukrainian championship. The club earned a place in the Europa League qualifiers by winning the Ukrainian Cup final, but this season failed to reach the Conference League’s league stage after losing to Qarabağ in the third qualifying round.

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