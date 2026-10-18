The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Atlanta Dream 68:64 in the first game of the WNBA Finals. Gabby Williams was the top scorer for the winners with 26 points and made four free throws in the final minutes of the game.

According to The Guardian, with 1 minute and 18 seconds remaining, Williams made two free throws to put the Valkyries ahead. With 4.1 seconds left before the final buzzer, she added another two points from the free-throw line to seal the victory for her team.

Williams scored 16 points in the second quarter

Williams scored 16 points in the second quarter. At the same time, no other Golden State player scored at least 10 points. The team shot 32.1% from the field and made seven of 33 attempts from beyond the three-point arc.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Williams said after the game that the team knew it would find a way to win. Late in the game, Rhyne Howard missed a three-pointer, while Allisha Gray failed to convert a shot with nine seconds left that could have put the Dream ahead.

Gray returned after injury

Allisha Gray, who returned to Atlanta's starting lineup after an injury to the ring finger of her left hand, was her team's top scorer with 19 points. Angel Reese recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Jordin Canada scored eight points, provided seven assists and grabbed five rebounds.

Late in the game, Canada collided awkwardly with Williams' knee while battling for position, after which the Valkyries player received treatment on the bench. Golden State guard Tiffany Hayes also left the game after hitting her face on the floor while attempting a steal. The second game of the best-of-seven series will take place on Monday.

Read us on