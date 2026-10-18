In France, Toulouse defeated Exeter Chiefs 43-40 in a Rugby Champions Cup pool-stage match despite playing with 14 men from the 16th minute. Late in the match, the English club had a chance to level the score, but Henry Slade missed a penalty kick from about 40 metres, BBC Sport reports.

Early sending-off

In the second minute, Exeter took the lead through a try by Zack Wimbush. Toulouse quickly responded with a try by Ange Capuozzo and a penalty try, after which the visitors' full-back Sam Harris received a yellow card.

In the 16th minute, Toulouse front-row forward Rodrigue Neti was sent off for shoulder-to-head contact with Ross Vintcent during a tackle. Despite playing with 14 men, the hosts continued to fight. By half-time, both teams had scored four tries, with Exeter going into the break leading 26-24.

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Wimbush, who started on the wing in place of injured England international Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, completed a hat-trick. Jack Yeandle, Stephen Varney and Will Butt also scored tries for Exeter.

Hosts prevail late on

In the second half, Butt extended Exeter's lead to nine points after blocking an Antoine Dupont clearance kick. However, Toulouse fought back: Mathis Remue scored two tries, while Romain Ntamack added another.

The hosts took the lead while Exeter's Ben Hammersley was in the sin bin. Slade could have earned his team a draw late in the match, but his kick went wide. Exeter received one bonus point for losing by a narrow margin.

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