Polish club Industria Kielce will play an away match against HC Kriens-Luzern in Switzerland on October 21 in the fifth round of the EHF Handball Champions League group stage. The match is scheduled to start at 20:45 on Wednesday.

Repeat meeting between the opponents

The teams have already met at the start of the current tournament. Industria Kielce then secured a narrow 30:29 victory over HC Kriens-Luzern.

According to Interia Sport, the upcoming game will be the teams' repeat meeting in the group stage. The match will take place at the Swiss club's venue.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Standings in Group F

Before the fifth round, HC Kriens-Luzern and Industria Kielce are placed next to each other in the Group F table. After four matches, both teams have four points each.

The source notes that this match is important in the battle to advance from the group.

Read us on