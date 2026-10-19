Portugal captain Ronaldo suspended for a month — Interia Sport

In Portugal, national football team captain Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for one month and fined €255. As Interia Sport reports, the federation made the decision after the footballer left the national team’s September-October training camp early.

Part of the punishment has already been credited

The suspension period already includes 19 days that passed in October. Therefore, the 41-year-old footballer still has 11 days of punishment to serve.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the outlet, Ronaldo left the national team without consultation after the team’s second match. Before that, he had an argument with head coach Jorge Jesus, accusing him of failing to keep his promises.

Possible return for the November training camp

Interia Sport notes that Ronaldo himself asked the federation to impose a punishment on him. The outlet suggests that after the suspension ends, the footballer and Jesus may meet again at the next Portugal national team training camp. According to the source, it is due to begin toward the end of the first half of November.

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