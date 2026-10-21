In Germany, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and playmaker Joshua Kimmich may miss the Champions League match against London’s Arsenal in Munich. This was reported by assistant coach Aaron Danks, Cyprus Mail writes.

Kompany and Neuer’s condition

According to Danks, Kompany is recovering from a virus that has occasionally affected his legs. The coach is at home and needs rest, while his condition will be assessed day by day. The assistant noted that Kompany will fulfil his role in the match regardless of whether he is at the Allianz Arena.

Neuer has only recently recovered from a minor injury. He trained with the team over the past two days, but no final decision has yet been made regarding his participation in the match.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The situation with Kimmich and Olise

Kimmich missed training for personal reasons. Danks said he did not know whether the footballer would be able to play the following day.

Bayern will also be without Michael Olise, who is serving a suspension. In the previous Champions League round, the Munich side drew 3:3 with Viking in Norway, and on Saturday they thrashed RB Leipzig 6:1 in the Bundesliga.

Danks noted that minor details could prove decisive, so the team needs to be prepared for every aspect of the game. According to him, the coaching staff wants the players to act without fear and be able to show themselves on the pitch.

Read us on