Real Madrid thrashed RB Leipzig 4-1 in a Champions League match, securing their third victory in three matches in the competition. According to Al Jazeera, Bernardo Silva, Arda Guler, Kylian Mbappe and Yan Diomande scored for the Madrid side.

Two goals after the break

The first half was evenly contested, but Bernardo Silva opened the scoring late in the half. After Federico Valverde's low cross, Arda Guler's shot was saved by Leipzig goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt, but he was unable to clear the ball, and the Portuguese midfielder followed up to score. It was Silva's first goal for the Madrid club since joining in the summer.

In the 52nd minute, Real doubled their lead. Jude Bellingham delivered the ball to the far post, Mbappe laid it across the goal, and Guler held his position in a tussle with a defender before finding the net.

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Mbappe and Diomande complete the rout

With 20 minutes remaining, head coach Jose Mourinho brought on Yan Diomande in place of Vinicius. Diomande later passed back to Mbappe, who curled the ball into the net from the edge of the penalty area to make it 3-0.

Leipzig soon reduced the deficit: Tidiam Gomis took advantage of a mistake by Dean Huijsen and beat Thibaut Courtois. Diomande set the final score, finishing Brahim Diaz's cross with a strike into the top corner. It was his third goal in the last four matches. The win was Real's fourth in a row in all competitions ahead of Sunday's La Liga match against Barcelona.

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