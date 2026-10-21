In Australia, England rugby league second-row forward Jasmine Strange has been ruled out of the World Cup after sustaining a serious knee injury in training. Head coach Stuart Barrow called the loss of the 23-year-old player a devastating blow to the team’s prospects in the tournament, BBC Sport reports.

Injury in training

According to Barrow, the injury occurred during a defensive training session. Strange had the ball, made a feint and injured her knee. The coach said the incident was almost accidental and was a disappointment for the team.

Within seven hours of the player’s injury, scans were carried out and their results were received, which, according to Barrow, confirmed the worst fears. Strange is due to return to the team camp in the evening, where she will be supported by her teammates.

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Replacement in the squad

Strange made a successful England debut in the opening World Cup match: she scored a try against Wales, which England won 70–6. The player represents Australian club Sydney Roosters, and her mother was born in Yorkshire.

In the upcoming match against reigning world champions Australia in Perth, Strange will be replaced by Leeds Rhinos forward Lucy Murray. Barrow said the team does not plan to call up another player before the end of the tournament, as it is relying on the 23 players included in the squad.

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