The NFL's Tennessee Titans released defensive lineman Jordan Elliott after an incident at the team's training facility. In a statement, the club said it made the decision following a review of the incident, which occurred on October 15.

Altercation at practice

As The Guardian reports, Elliott argued with right tackle J. C. Latham during practice. After the altercation, the lineman was told to leave the field. According to A to Z Sports and KPRC2, he removed his equipment, left the facility and went to the players' parking lot, where his actions were recorded by security cameras.

These media outlets also reported that Elliott went to his car to retrieve a weapon. According to their information, defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers persuaded him not to continue the conflict, and no one was injured. In its statement, the Titans did not comment on reports about a weapon.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Club decision

On Friday, Elliott did not practice for personal reasons, and on Sunday he did not play in the game against the Indianapolis Colts, which the Titans won 26-20. After reviewing the video recordings, the club decided to release the 28-year-old player from the roster.

Elliott signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Tennessee Titans during the offseason and played for the team in the first five games of the season. He previously played for the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers.

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