Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk retired from her second-round match at the WTA 500 tournament in Ningbo, China, against Ekaterina Alexandrova. After losing the first set 4:6, Kostyuk stopped playing. The match lasted 31 minutes, Interia Sport reports.

The match ended after one set

Kostyuk was the third seed at the Ningbo Open and received a bye in the first round of the singles draw. Before her meeting with Alexandrova, it was noted that the match would be a test for her due to problems with her right wrist that had troubled the Ukrainian in the autumn.

Alexandrova broke early in the match. According to the publication, she won 12 of 14 points on her first serve and all eight on her second serve.

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The situation in the race to the WTA Finals

After withdrawing from the tournament in Ningbo, Kostyuk remained 268 points behind Iga Świątek in the WTA Race for the season. The Polish tennis player had previously withdrawn from the Ningbo Open and ended her season.

Kostyuk also withdrew from the doubles match in which she was to play alongside Leylah Fernandez. Their opponents Cristina Bucșa and Nicole Melichar-Martinez advanced to the semifinals without playing. At the same time, Karolína Muchová officially became the eighth participant in the WTA Finals.

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