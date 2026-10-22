Australian sprinter Jake Doran charged — The Guardian

In Townsville, Australia, Queensland Police have charged 26-year-old sprinter Jake Doran with one count involving a child under the age of 16. The police wording mentions indecent video material.

The investigation is ongoing

As The Guardian reports, Doran was arrested on 13 October. The police investigation covers the period from January 2025 to September 2026. The athlete was released on bail and is due to appear before Townsville Magistrates Court on 5 November.

Queensland Police said that the investigation is continuing. Doran was approached for comment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Australian Athletics' response

Australian Athletics said that Doran does not hold a paid or unpaid position with the national governing body. At the same time, the organisation has temporarily barred him from attending events held by clubs, member associations and Australian Athletics, as well as from participating in athletics training while the case is ongoing.

Doran won the 100 metres at the 2022 Australian Championships, recording 10.05 seconds with a tailwind. He represented Australia at the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games, and won the national 200-metre title in 2023.

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