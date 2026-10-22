During the Asian Para Games in Nagoya and other locations in Japan’s Aichi Prefecture, the anthems of other countries were mistakenly played three times. Nagoya Mayor Ichiro Hirosawa, who serves as head of the organizing committee for the sports festival, reported on Wednesday about the incidents that occurred on Monday, The Japan Times writes.

Errors at para taekwondo medal ceremonies

In the women’s and men’s para taekwondo competitions, gold medals were won by athletes from Mongolia and Taiwan, respectively. However, Iran’s anthem was played during both award ceremonies. During the women’s ceremony, it was stopped and replaced with Mongolia’s anthem. The men’s medal ceremony was held again on Wednesday.

The organizing committee explained the error as incorrect settings in the music playback software.

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Incident in sitting volleyball

Another case occurred before the women’s sitting volleyball match between China and Iran. Instead of the Chinese anthem, the South Korean anthem began playing in the arena. It was stopped midway through and China’s anthem was played.

Hirosawa apologized for the recurrence of similar problems. Last month, at the Asian Games, North Korea’s anthem was mistakenly played instead of South Korea’s anthem before the men’s hockey match between South Korea and Bangladesh.

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