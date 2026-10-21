Champions League Schedule for October 21

On Wednesday, October 21, the final matches of the third round of the group stage of the 2026–27 Champions League will take place.

The day’s highlight matches will be Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal and Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk.

Match schedule (Kyiv time):

7:45 p.m. — Como vs. Manchester United

7:45 p.m. — Lille vs. Galatasaray

10:00 p.m. — Inter vs. Shakhtar

10:00 p.m. — Aston Villa vs. Viking

10:00 p.m. — Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal

10:00 p.m. — Betis vs. Feyenoord

10:00 p.m. — Club Brugge vs. Lens

10:00 p.m. — Real Madrid vs. Leipzig

10:00 p.m. — Sporting vs. LASK

In the 2026–27 season, teams will compete in a single league, where each club plays eight matches against different opponents. The article names French club PSG as the current tournament champion.

The Champions League final is scheduled for June 5, 2027, in Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium.

The organizers of the Ballon d’Or have introduced a new category: the Ballon d’Or of All Time, or BOAT. In this category, internet users will vote for the best recipient of this award in history from among soccer players who have won it at least twice.

On Wednesday, October 21, 2026, Shakhtar Donetsk will face Inter Milan in the third matchday of the group stage of the 2026–27 Champions League.

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