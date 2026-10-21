Polish football club Raków from Częstochowa has appointed Dawid Szwarga as the team’s head coach. Interia Sport wrote about this in an official club statement on October 21. Szwarga has already led the team from Częstochowa, making this his second spell at the club. Interia Sport

Coaching change

Before appointing Szwarga, Raków dismissed Tomasz Kaczmarek from the position of first coach after five matches. On Wednesday, October 21, the club announced that Szwarga would become his successor. The reasons for Kaczmarek’s dismissal were not stated in the brief announcement.

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Return to the team

Interia Sport describes Szwarga’s appointment as an official personnel decision by Raków. The outlet also notes that the coach had previously worked with the team from Częstochowa. Therefore, he returns to the club after Kaczmarek’s five-match spell.

At the time of publication, Interia Sport announced that additional information would appear later. The available statement did not specify the new coach’s terms of work, the duration of his appointment, or the composition of the coaching staff.

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