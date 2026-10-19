UEFA rejects Barcelona kits for PSG match — Interia Sport

According to Interia Sport, UEFA has not approved Barcelona's second and third kits for the Champions League match against PSG in Paris, France, at the Parc des Princes stadium. The Catalan team is to play in bright orange shirts that it used during the 2025/26 season.

Kit decision

The change was reported by journalist Bernat Soler on the Tot Costa programme on Catalunya Radio. According to his information, PSG's home kit proved too similar in colour to Barcelona's third kit. At the same time, UEFA did not allow the visitors to use either their second or third kit.

Barcelona arrived in Paris on Monday, and the match against PSG is scheduled to take place the following day. The report also notes that the club has faced a similar situation before: last season, La Liga did not approve the team's kits for certain matches because of their similarity to the home side's equipment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Defensive absences

According to the outlet, defenders Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia will not play against PSG due to injuries. This could force head coach Hansi Flick to alter the defensive setup.

Media outlets also suggest that left-back Alejandro Balde could get a chance to take the field. According to Interia Sport, he played 12 minutes this season in the match against Racing Santander.

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