Galatasaray has filed a complaint with UEFA over the disturbances in France ahead of its match against Lille

Turkey's Galatasaray has asked UEFA to step up security measures for players, coaching staff, and fans ahead of its match against France's Lille in the third round of the Champions League. This request was prompted by mass protests and unrest in France, which have raised concerns about the safety of those involved in the match.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez confirmed that the European club matches scheduled for this week in the country will take place as planned. Thus, despite the tense situation, there are currently no plans to reschedule the match between Lille and Galatasaray. At the same time, the Turkish club initially sought to have the match postponed.

At a press conference on the eve of the match, the French team’s head coach, Davide Ancelotti, also spoke about the aftermath of the riots that took place on October 17.

“It’s heartbreaking. I don’t go out on the streets very often because I live in Old Lille. But I saw many stores I used to visit, and now there’s nothing left of them. It’s truly very sad,” said the Italian coach.

The Lille vs. Galatasaray match is scheduled for October 21 and is set to take place at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium. A large number of Turkish fans are expected to arrive, so the visiting team’s management wants security guarantees for the team, the coaching staff, and the fans.

Events in Lille, where a number of stores were damaged and looted during riots, have caused particular concern.

According to Portuguese media reports, the Turkish side has asked UEFA to provide additional security measures, particularly while fans are moving through the city.

As early as October 13, the Nord department prefecture imposed preventive restrictions. Specifically, people showing support for Galatasaray are prohibited from being in the stadium and the surrounding area outside of a specially designated guest zone.

Despite these measures, the match between Lille and Galatasaray continues to be considered a high-risk event from a security standpoint. Therefore, organizers and law enforcement officials must pay special attention to stadium security, public order, and fan safety during the match.

This was reported by Foot Mercato.

In France, the military will be deployed alongside the police to maintain public order during protests scheduled for Saturday. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu stated that there will be a large-scale deployment of forces following the riots and looting that swept through Paris, Marseille, Lyon, and other cities on October 17.

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu will meet with representatives of five labor unions on the morning of October 21. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday and will focus on security during the protests and ensuring the freedom of assembly.

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