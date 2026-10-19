Philadelphia Eagles NFL quarterback Jalen Hurts will miss the rest of the season after additional testing detected blood clots that had traveled from his leg to his lungs. The Guardian reported this, citing a team statement.

Condition and treatment

The Eagles said the 28-year-old player's condition is stable and that he has no significant functional limitations. Hurts was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary embolism.

Treatment involves taking blood-thinning medication, meaning the athlete will be unable to take part in contact activities during this period. The team expects a full recovery without long-term consequences. The statement said Hurts will be able to return to contact football after he stops taking anticoagulants, while for now he will remain close to the team and maintain his fitness.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Before the London game

Before the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on October 11, specialists in England initially diagnosed Hurts with superficial blood clots in his left calf. According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the quarterback was in hospital until 4 a.m., and doctors advised him not to sleep as a precaution. This meant he had been awake for 36 hours by the start of the game.

This season, Hurts has thrown eight touchdown passes, made three interceptions and recorded 933 passing yards. Tanner McKee started in his place against the Carolina Panthers, completing 26 of 45 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles lost 14-25.

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