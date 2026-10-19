Polish track cyclist and Paris 2024 Olympic silver medalist Daria Pikulik said she was suspended over three missed anti-doping tests. According to the athlete, the suspension period was set from December 2024 to June 2026.

The athlete’s statement

As Interia Sport reports, Pikulik explained her absence from competitions since March by the suspension. She said she missed tests twice in September and October 2023, while the third case occurred in September 2024.

The athlete said that after the first two cases, she tried to regularly update her whereabouts information in the system. She explained the third missed test as her own oversight and a heavy workload due to other responsibilities. Pikulik stressed that she had no intention of violating anti-doping rules and had previously passed dozens of tests without problems.

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CAS decision and Olympic medal

Pikulik also said that the Court of Arbitration for Sport in March 2026 found her guilty of missing a test but imposed no penalty. She apologized to those she may have disappointed and thanked those close to her for their support.

At the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Pikulik won a silver medal in the omnium, losing only to Jennifer Valente. Shortly after the Games ended, she announced a break in her track cycling career.

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