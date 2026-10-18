In Poznań, Poland, Lech thrashed Korona Kielce 6-1 in a match of the 11th round of the Ekstraklasa. Thanks to the victory, the reigning Polish champions returned to second place in the standings and cut the gap to leaders Górnik Zabrze to one point, Interia Sport reports.

Four goals before the break

The hosts quickly secured an advantage, scoring twice in less than six minutes. Patrik Wålemark and Pablo Rodríguez found the net, with Rodríguez also providing the assist for the first goal.

In the 23rd minute, Rodríguez delivered another assist, with Mikael Ishak sending the ball into Korona's net. In first-half stoppage time, Ishak assisted Rodríguez, who scored his second goal of the match. The teams went into the break with the score at 4-0.

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Rodríguez registers five goal contributions

In the second half, Rodríguez assisted Ishak for the third time in the game to make it 5-0. Korona replied with a goal from Camilo Mena, but substitute Yannick Agnero set the final score shortly before the final whistle.

Rodríguez finished the match with two goals and three assists. Lech have scored 15 goals in their last three matches in the Polish championship. According to match statistics, the Poznań team had 60% possession and took 14 shots, six of them on target.

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