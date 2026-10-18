Barcelona will be unable to count on defenders Eric García and Jules Koundé for the third-round match of the Champions League league phase against Paris Saint-Germain. According to Interia Sport, the Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Barcelona match will take place on Tuesday, October 20, at 21:00.

Defenders' injuries

Eric García suffered an injury to the rectus muscle of his right thigh. The club expects his recovery to take between three and four weeks. Jules Koundé sustained a sprain to his left ankle and will not play against PSG.

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Koundé's participation in El Clásico against Real Madrid, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, will depend on the pace of his recovery, Barcelona said.

Flick's team's winning streak

Before the match against PSG, Hansi Flick's team defeated Real Betis 5:2. This result was Barcelona's 11th consecutive victory in official competitions this season. In the Champions League match, the team will play without two players from its defensive line.

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