Celtic thrashed Hearts 7-1 at Celtic Park in Scotland in a Scottish Premiership match. The victory extended the team's lead at the top of the table to four points, while Hearts remained third.

Two goals in the first ten minutes

As Sky Sports News reports, the hosts took the lead in the seventh minute when Kieran Tierney headed in from a Mika Bauer corner. Three minutes later, Benjamin Nygren doubled Celtic's advantage with a volley, with the ball changing direction after a deflection.

Callum Osmand, making his first start for the club, scored twice in the space of two minutes. In the 36th minute, he capitalised on a misplaced pass by Sabri Genduza, and in the 38th, he headed in after goalkeeper saved a Camilo Duran shot.

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The visitors' response and seven goals for the hosts

Hearts reduced the deficit in the 41st minute through a powerful Laurent Mendy shot from around 16 yards. However, before the break, following a Bauer attack, the ball ended up in the visitors' net off defenders Stephen Kingsley and Jamie McCart; the own goal was credited to McCart.

In the 49th minute, Duran scored Celtic's sixth goal, curling the ball into the net after a pass from Tierney. Nygren set the final score in the 83rd minute: after a pass from Kasper Høgh, he shot into the corner of the net to complete his brace.

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