Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in Nottingham thanks to a late goal from Noni Madueke. He came on as a substitute after half-time in place of Eberechi Eze and scored 10 minutes before the end of the match. Madueke’s shot deflected off home defender Jair Cunha and went into the net.

Rice’s assist

As BBC Sport reports, Declan Rice provided the assist for Madueke in the decisive goal episode. Late in the match, Rice also failed to convert an opportunity following a cross from Jurrien Timber.

Arsenal had a lot of possession, but struggled to create dangerous chances before Madueke’s goal. Bukayo Saka delivered dangerous crosses, but Forest defended deeply. Eberechi Eze was substituted at half-time, while Kai Havertz left the pitch in the 66th minute.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Arsenal clean sheet

Goalkeeper David Raya kept a clean sheet, including with a good intervention after a corner in the first half. In stoppage time, Ezri Konsa stopped Liam Delap with an important tackle. Delap fought actively against the opposing defenders but was unable to score.

For Nottingham Forest, Murillo continued playing after a blow to the head in the first half and nearly equalised late on. Daniel Muñoz tested Raya with a shot, while Dan Ndoye fired wide early in the match. BBC Sport rated Konsa, Rice and Madueke at 7 out of 10 — the highest ratings among Arsenal’s players.

Read us on