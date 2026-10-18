Four-time world snooker champion Mark Selby was knocked out in the first round of the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast, Northern Ireland, losing 2:4 to Louis Heathcote. Defending champion Jack Lisowski began his title defence with a 4:1 victory over Chinese player Huang Jiahao, BBC Sport reports.

Lisowski reaches the second round

The 35-year-old Lisowski won his first ranking title at this tournament last year. In the match at Waterfront Hall, he took a 3:0 lead before Huang reduced the deficit by winning the fourth frame. The Englishman won the fifth frame on the black and secured a place in the next stage.

In the second round, Lisowski will face Scotland's Anthony McGill. McGill also won 4:1, beating his compatriot Stephen Maguire.

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Defeats for Selby and Xiao

Selby, fifth in the world rankings, led Heathcote 2:0 but lost the next four frames. He was attempting to become the first snooker player to win all four Home Nations tournaments, and had already won the China Open this year.

Another surprise on the opening day was Chinese player Xiao Guodong's defeat to England's Sam Craigie in the deciding frame. Ireland's Aaron Hill from Cork lost 2:4 to Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh. Former world champions Neil Robertson and Shaun Murphy were also due to play in the evening session.

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