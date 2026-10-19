In Madrid, Spain, Real defeated Sevilla 4-1 in the ninth round of La Liga. Kylian Mbappé scored twice, while Madrid's gap to league leaders Barcelona was reduced to six points.

Two goals before the break

As Interia Sport reports, Arda Güler opened the scoring in the 30th minute, firing into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area. Seven minutes later, Mbappé went one-on-one with goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, rounded him and sent the ball into an empty net.

At the end of the first half, Sevilla could have reduced the deficit. Rubén Vargas fired a low shot just wide of the post, but Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saved the ball.

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Mbappé's penalty and Sevilla's response

After the break, Real appealed for a penalty following an incident involving Endrick, but the referee ruled that the Brazilian had committed a foul. In the 63rd minute, the hosts were nevertheless awarded a penalty: Mbappé converted it with a Panenka.

In the 80th minute, Manuel Bueno scored Sevilla's only goal. Just two minutes later, Yan Diomande restored Real's three-goal lead and set the final score at 4-1. In the next round, the Madrid side are due to play Barcelona at Camp Nou.

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