Panthers beat Eagles without Hurts and Barkley — The Guardian

The Carolina Panthers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 25:14 in an NFL game. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young threw for 281 yards and two touchdown passes to Tommy Tremble, while Chuba Hubbard rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown. According to The Guardian, the Eagles played without quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley.

Hurts is on injured reserve and will miss at least four games because of a blood clot in his calf. He was replaced by Tanner McKee, who completed 26 of 45 passes for 215 yards and recorded a touchdown. After halftime, the Panthers operated against the opponents' defense without much difficulty and improved their season record to 3–2, while the Eagles stand at 2–4.

Williams returns as Bears win

The Chicago Bears defeated the Atlanta Falcons 31:23. Caleb Williams, who returned after a hamstring injury, completed his first 12 passes. D’Andre Swift scored two rushing touchdowns. The Bears led 31:7 but held off the opponents' comeback attempt in the final quarter.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon, who recovered from a calf injury, recorded three sacks and forced two fumbles. With 2 minutes and 54 seconds remaining, he sacked Michael Penix Jr. and forced a fumble as Chicago defended a 31:23 lead.

Other results of the round

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Baltimore Ravens 13:10 thanks to a 37-yard field goal by Andre Szmyt on the final play. The Ravens played with Tyler Huntley at quarterback for the second consecutive game because of Lamar Jackson's ankle injury. Both teams have 4–2 records.

The New England Patriots defeated the New York Jets 26:19, with Drake Maye throwing three touchdown passes. At Wembley Stadium, the Houston Texans snatched a 34:31 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars as Ka'imi Fairbairn made a 49-yard field goal as time expired. The New Orleans Saints defeated the New York Giants 34:27, while the Tennessee Titans earned their first win of the season by beating the Indianapolis Colts 26:20.

Read us on