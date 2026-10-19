Sacramento Kings guard Ben Simmons tore his right Achilles tendon during a practice drill and will miss the entire NBA season. The basketball player will undergo surgery. The injury was discovered three days before Sacramento's season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers, The Guardian reports.

Contract with Sacramento

The 30-year-old Australian signed a one-year deal with the Kings in an attempt to revive his career. Simmons had already shown promising play in preseason games: in particular, he spent 26 minutes on the court in Sacramento's game against San Antonio.

In an Instagram post, Simmons said that the injury is another chapter in his journey, not the end of the story. He also noted that he had previously overcome challenges that tested him mentally, physically and emotionally.

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Series of injuries

Simmons was selected for the NBA All-Star Game three times and was named Rookie of the Year. However, over the past five years, he has faced serious injuries and mental health problems. The basketball player did not play in the 2021/22 season, and after moving from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets, he spent two and a half seasons with the team overshadowed by injuries. He finished the 2024/25 season with the Los Angeles Clippers, after which he did not play during the following season.

Before the injury, Simmons' comeback was supported by former NBA stars Dwight Howard, Dirk Nowitzki and Blake Griffin. Griffin highlighted the guard's versatility, his defensive play and his ability to make passes.

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