Polish tennis player Martyna Kubka and Dutch player Isabelle Haverlag won the WTA 125 doubles tournament in Italy's Rovereto. According to Interia Sport, the top-seeded pair defeated Czechs Anna Siskova and Dominika Salkova 6:1, 6:2 in the final.

The final lasted less than 53 minutes

The decisive match lasted 52 minutes and 52 seconds. Kubka and Haverlag did not lose a single game on their serve. They won the first game to love, broke in the second, and later recovered from 0:40 by winning four consecutive points.

Until the end of the match, the Polish-Dutch duo won all of their service games. Kubka and Haverlag's opponents took only three games.

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Second WTA 125 title of her career

For Kubka, the trophy was her fifth doubles title this season. At the same time, it was her first WTA 125 title this year and the second of her career at tournaments in this category.

Before the final, Kubka lost to Salkova in the singles semifinal. The Polish player won the first set 6:1 but lost the next two, 5:7 and 3:6. Before the doubles final, Salkova also played the singles tournament's decisive match, in which she lost to Bianca Andreescu, 6:7 (2), 2:6.

After Monday's ranking update, Kubka is set to take 117th place in the WTA doubles rankings and become the second Polish tennis player in the standings after Katarzyna Piter.

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