In Italy, Sir Susa Scai Perugia, for which Polish volleyball player Kamil Semeniuk plays, defeated Cuneo Volley in the opening match of the LegaVolley season. The encounter ended with the favourites winning in five sets, with the decisive set finishing 25:23. As Interia Sport reports, this tie-break became the longest in the history of the Italian SuperLega.

The match went to a fifth set

Cuneo won the first set, but Perugia responded with a 25:7 victory in the second. Angelo Lorenzetti's team took the lead in the match after a 25:15 result in the third set, but their opponents levelled the score by winning the fourth set, 25:21.

In the decisive set, Perugia secured a 25:23 victory and successfully started the LegaVolley season.

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13 points by Semeniuk

Semeniuk spent the entire match on the court and started every set in the starting lineup. He scored 13 points: nine in attack, three with aces and one more with a block. The Polish outside hitter was Perugia's second-highest scorer.

Belgian opposite Ferre Reggers scored the most points for the winners, with 18. Perugia will play their next match at home on October 25 against newcomer to the Italian championship Volley Prata.

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